Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.