Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,230 ($14.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 940 ($11.46) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.52) to GBX 915 ($11.15) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,020.43.
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of PSO opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
