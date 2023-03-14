Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock’s current price.

LON TUNE traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 669 ($8.15). The company had a trading volume of 101,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 757.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 750.87. The company has a market capitalization of £396.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,592.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350 ($16.45).

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.43), for a total value of £116,100 ($141,499.09). Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

