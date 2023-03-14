Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.79.

TSE:PPL opened at C$44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$41.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

