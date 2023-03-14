Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 956,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 162,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,010. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

