PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
PetMed Express Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 496,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,690. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.
PetMed Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
