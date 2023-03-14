PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

PetMed Express Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 496,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,690. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PetMed Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 967.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 112,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,589 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.