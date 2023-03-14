PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PetroTal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
PetroTal Company Profile
