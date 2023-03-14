PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

