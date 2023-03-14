Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.