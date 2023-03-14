Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
