Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

