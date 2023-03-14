Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PHT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,088 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

