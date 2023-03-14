Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PHT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
