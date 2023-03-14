Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 3rd

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,014. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.