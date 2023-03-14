Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 3rd

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
PHT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,014. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
