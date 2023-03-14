Piper Sandler Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $6.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.75 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

