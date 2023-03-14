Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $3.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIRD. Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allbirds by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.