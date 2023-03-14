Piper Sandler Cuts Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target to $72.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INDB. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

