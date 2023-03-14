Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Pipestone Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

BKBEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

