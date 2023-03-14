Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

