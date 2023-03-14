Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 604,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

