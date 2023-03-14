Platinex (CVE:PTX) Shares Up 7.3%

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 257,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

About Platinex

Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.

