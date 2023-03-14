POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.89

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 58372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.