POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.89

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 58372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
