Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

