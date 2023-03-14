Portman Ridge Finance Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Portman Ridge Finance in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portman Ridge Finance’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portman Ridge Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.83. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.49.
Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.
