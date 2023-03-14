Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) COO Adam Noyes Acquires 1,551 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) COO Adam Noyes bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,151.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 136,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Potbelly Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

