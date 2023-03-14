Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,208. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

