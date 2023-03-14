Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PDS traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 94,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $687.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

