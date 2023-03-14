Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

PLD stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 654,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,437. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.