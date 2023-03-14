Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.95 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00018061 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $86.95 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00021088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00210862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.24 or 0.99912152 BTC.

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.63621322 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,616,155.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

