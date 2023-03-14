ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE PUMP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 411,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of 817.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.92.
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
