ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.51

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $15.84. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 7,042,542 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

