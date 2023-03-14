Proterra (PTRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Proterra to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of PTRA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 243,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,192. The company has a market cap of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. Proterra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Insider Transactions at Proterra

In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

About Proterra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Further Reading

