Provident Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,068 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up 1.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of CarGurus worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,297. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

