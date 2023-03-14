Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Match Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Match Group stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,981. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

