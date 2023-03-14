Provident Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,290,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,519,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

