Quantfury Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.62 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $9.76 or 0.00037601 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.62 million and approximately $181,950.67 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.63052206 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,379.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

