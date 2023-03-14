QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 2,826,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,030,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801 over the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

