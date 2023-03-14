QUASA (QUA) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $139.74 million and approximately $222.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,361.72 or 0.99962335 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00172888 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $250.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.