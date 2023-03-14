QUASA Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and approximately $222.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00034608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021826 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00217376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,393.13 or 1.00075964 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018157 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $222.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

