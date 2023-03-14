QV Investors Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. 1,734,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

