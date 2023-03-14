QV Investors Inc. Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 994,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,351. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

