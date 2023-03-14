QV Investors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

