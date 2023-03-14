QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,530. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

