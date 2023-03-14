QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.