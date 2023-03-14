QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

