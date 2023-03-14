Raymond James Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $2.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.
LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
Lion Electric Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE LEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 1,026,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,555. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
