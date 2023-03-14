Raymond James Lowers Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target to C$2.50

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of TSE LEV remained flat at C$2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 233,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.99. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The company has a market cap of C$660.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.