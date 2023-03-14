Raymond James Lowers Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target to C$2.50

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Lion Electric Price Performance
Shares of TSE LEV remained flat at C$2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 233,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.99. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The company has a market cap of C$660.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.73.
About Lion Electric
