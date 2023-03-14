Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

UTG opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $48,172.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,378.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 43,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

