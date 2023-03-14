Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTG stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In related news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,378.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

