Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $294.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $273.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

2/3/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $210.40. 199,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,201. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.79. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

