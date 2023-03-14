Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/9/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $294.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $273.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/6/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/3/2023 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.
  • 2/3/2023 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $210.40. 199,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,201. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.79. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.