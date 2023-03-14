Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.20.
- 2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $5.00 to $3.00.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.20. 3,214,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.
