Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

3/6/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.20.

2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $5.00 to $3.00.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.20. 3,214,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

