Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS RBGPF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 3,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF)
