Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS RBGPF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 3,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

