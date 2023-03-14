ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,634.23

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $5,634.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00336900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00025434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

